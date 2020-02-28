Left Menu
UK to call for UN Security Council meeting after Turkish troops killed in Syria

Britain said it will be calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops in the escalating war in the area. "There is no justification for such blatant disregard of international law or basic human decency," said foreign minister Dominic Raab.

"Building on new sanctions announced earlier this month, we will work with our international partners to tighten this screw further until these crimes stop."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

