IRS officer booked by CBI in connection with DA case

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Deepak Pandit on Friday was booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with disproportionate assets.

The case relates to disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.96 crores between 2000-2014.

Pandit's wife and two sons have also been named as accused by the CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.