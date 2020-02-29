Sanofi to pay $11.9 mln to resolve U.S. drug kickback probe

Sanofi SA has agreed to pay nearly $11.9 million to resolve allegations that it used a charity that helps Medicare patients cover out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of a high-priced multiple sclerosis drug.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said Sanofi was the latest company to settle claims stemming from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers' financial support of patient assistance charities.

Sanofi did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

