Tourist spots in Jharkhand require renovation & development: High Court

The Jharkhand High Court has observed that several tourist places in the state require renovation and development Hearing a PIL on Friday, the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad asked the state tourism secretary and tourism director to be present on the next date of hearing, after two weeks.

The bench said there are numerous tourist spots in Jharkhand and there was a need for developing the infrastructure in those places It said scenic tourist places like Maluti temples, Netarhat, Deoghar, Patratu dam, Hundru falls need to be modernized.

