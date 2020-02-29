Mumbai court convicts man for murdering policeman

A man, who along with his juvenile brother, had allegedly fatally assaulted a policeman in August 2016 was convicted by a Mumbai court on Friday. Additional sessions judge Kishor Jaiswal is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence later today.

The court has convicted Ahmed Ali Qureshi under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ahmed Ali Qureshi and his juvenile brother had allegedly brutally assaulted a policeman Vilas Shinde, who stopped them for riding without helmets in Khat Area of Mumbai's western suburbs. Shinde later succumbed to his injuries.

The younger brother is also facing a separate trial in another sessions court as per the amended rules of the IPC pertaining to heinous crimes committed by juveniles over the age of 16 years. (ANI)

