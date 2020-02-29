Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to Wednesday
A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao three years ago The rape survivor's had father died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.
District judge Dharmesh Sharma deferred the judgment, which will now be pronounced on Wednesday The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor. PTI LLP HMB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuldeep Singh Sengar
- Delhi
- BJP
- Unnao
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
NIA arrests one person from Delhi in suspended J-K DSP case
ED, CBI file status report of investigation into Aircel-Maxis cases in Delhi court.
Promise me you'll never run away from my runway: Delhi Airport's heart-filled message to Indigo on V-Day
Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16
Will request Delhi Police for access to Sanjeev Chawla: BCCI ACU Chief