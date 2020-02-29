Outgoing Delhi CP remembers Head Constable Rattan Lal

Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at his farewell ceremony on Saturday remembered Head Constable Rattan Lal killed in Delhi violence, saying the police personnel never hesitate to lay down their lives in the line of duty. "I am deeply pained over Constable Rattan Lal's death in Delhi violence. I pay tributes to him and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen. Police personnel never hesitate to lay down their lives in the line of duty," said Patnaik.

"During my long police service, I have seen the functioning of the police around the world, but I have always been proud that the responsibility and efficiency of the Delhi Police are different and excellent," he added. Patnaik said that not only in the country but in the entire world, there is no police force that faces new challenges every day like the Delhi Police.

Earlier on January 31, the Union Home Ministry had informed that Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik had been given one month's extension in services. He was due to retire on that day. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had approved the extension of Patnaik. MHA had earlier written to the ECI, seeking an extension for Patnaik.

An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017. His first posting was as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi's Najafgarh area followed by a posting as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Puducherry. (ANI)

