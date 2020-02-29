Left Menu
My first priority is to maintain peace, bring back communal harmony: New Delhi Police chief

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Shrivastava took charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner replacing Amulya Patnaik, who retired on Saturday.

New Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava speaking to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Shrivastava took charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner replacing Amulya Patnaik, who retired on Saturday. Speaking to media, Shrivastava said: "My first priority is to maintain peace and bring back communal harmony to the city. It is the tradition of Delhi that the people from all communities live and work here."

"We have started a massive outreach programme where our officers meet people in their colony in an attempt to bring back communal harmony." "We are registering riot cases. Efforts are on to arrest the culprits involved," he said.

On Friday, Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police. The senior IPS officer was recently appointed the Special Commissioner, Law and Order, of the Delhi Police. Srivastava earlier headed the elite Special Cell of the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

