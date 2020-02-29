Left Menu
North-East Delhi residents thank PM Modi, Shah, Doval for restoring peace

Six days after violence broke out in North-East Delhi, the life is getting normal in Brijpuri New Mustafabad, for which they are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 23:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Six days after violence broke out in North-East Delhi, the life is getting normal in Brijpuri New Mustafabad, for which they are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Speaking to ANI, Suresh Chawla, a Brijpuri resident and Chawla Store owner, said on Saturday: "We have got this peace because of NSA Ajit Doval. It is because of the NSA's visit to these areas and deployment of forces that peace has been established here."

Recounting the happenings of the past few days, a teary-eyed Chawla said that thousands of rioters were in front of his house carrying weapons and petrol bombs and he was helpless. His son and 200-300 people of the neighborhood including Hindus and Muslims together tried their best to keep the rioters away. The Chawla Store is right next to Arun Model Senior Secondary School, which, like his house, was also set ablaze by the rioters.

Suresh Chawla's wife Shashi Chawla thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah wholeheartedly. "It is because of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah that today we are breathing in peace. Shah Ji has deployed forces here due to which we feel very relaxed," she said.

Shashi, however, added that a little bit of fear and restlessness is still there in the minds of all the people in her family despite the comfort because of the deployment of security forces. The relatives of the Chawla family, who came to meet them, also said that they were more relaxed after forces being deployed in the area.

At least 42 people including a Delhi Police Head Constable and an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer were killed while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence in northeast Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

