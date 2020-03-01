Odisha CM sanctions Rs 10 lakh to BSF jawan whose house gutted in Delhi violence

Days after Border Security Force (BSF) constable Mohammad Anees' house was set on fire by a mob, during the recent violence in the national capital, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned a relief of Rs 10 lakh from the State's CM Relief Fund for him. Constable Mohammad Anees is working in the 9th Battalion deployed in the Maoist-affected district of Malkangiri, Odisha. This Battalion of BSF is responsible for the overall security in the Swabhiman Anchal area, which includes the Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri district.

Yesterday, a team of BSF visited his residence and assured financial aid to the family. At least 42 people have died in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi. Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

