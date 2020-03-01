Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compensation is being disbursed to victims, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai visited the GTB Hospital here on Sunday and said that the government has started the process to disbursed Rs 20,000 as compensation to victims of violence in North-East region of the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:16 IST
Compensation is being disbursed to victims, says Gopal Rai
Delhi Minister gopal Rai speaking to reporters after coming out of GTB Hospital on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai visited the GTB Hospital here on Sunday and said that the government has started the process to disbursed Rs 20,000 as compensation to victims of violence in North-East region of the national capital. "Several people, admitted in the GTB Hospital, have lost their Aadhaar cards as their houses were burnt during the violence. These people are being given compensation on the basis of their admit card number given by the hospital," Rai told reporters.

He also said that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has reached GTB Hospital to oversee the compensation process. The Delhi government will pay for the treatment of violence-hit victims admitted in private hospitals, Gopal Rai added.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for minor injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact If someone goes or come aga...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs not possessing hygiene rating

The Punjab governments Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said it has prohibited online supply of food from Food Business Operators FBOs not possessing hygiene rating Issuing the prohibition orders, Food and Drug Administration Commissi...

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year The collection from Goods and Services Tax GST in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020