Compensation is being disbursed to victims, says Gopal Rai
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai visited the GTB Hospital here on Sunday and said that the government has started the process to disbursed Rs 20,000 as compensation to victims of violence in North-East region of the national capital.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai visited the GTB Hospital here on Sunday and said that the government has started the process to disbursed Rs 20,000 as compensation to victims of violence in North-East region of the national capital. "Several people, admitted in the GTB Hospital, have lost their Aadhaar cards as their houses were burnt during the violence. These people are being given compensation on the basis of their admit card number given by the hospital," Rai told reporters.
He also said that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has reached GTB Hospital to oversee the compensation process. The Delhi government will pay for the treatment of violence-hit victims admitted in private hospitals, Gopal Rai added.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for minor injuries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Rai
- GTB Hospital
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain also sworn in as ministers of Kejriwal Cabinet
AAP to launch nationwide campaign from Feb 23-March 23 to connect with one crore people as part of expansion plan: Party leader Gopal Rai.
AAP minister Satyendar Jain given charge of water, Gopal Rai to head environment, WCD allocated to Rajendra Pal Gautam: Sources to PTI.
Gopal Rai to chair high-level meet on Delhi air pollution
Gopal Rai visits air quality monitoring station set up in association with Washington University