Haryana govt to release Rs 80 crore per year for development work in every constituency

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that now the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities across the State will be able to carry out all development works for which Rs 80 crore will be released to every constituency and there is no shortage of funds for development. The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the newly constructed community center of village Kachhwa in Karnal on Sunday.

He inaugurated the community centers of villages Pondark, Kachhwa and Dabri which are constructed at a cost of about Rs 3.52 crore. According to a statement, Khattar said, "Haryana Government will release Rs 80 crore per year for development works to every constituency across the State. Out of the total released amount, the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities will have to plan the development works and decide which are to be done on priority basis."

The Chief Minister said that a budget will also be given by the government for the works of Education, Health, Agriculture, Public Works, and other Departments. Khattar said that list of development works which are to be done on priority basis should be prepared and to start the work accordingly. The new development works, according to the budget, will be started from April 1, 2020.

"The Chief Minister said that Shiv-Dhams have been developed by the government across the state by spending Rs 750 crore on it. He said that if there is any further work to be done at Shivdham, then the budget will also be arranged for it," the statement said. "He said that there is no shortage of funds for the development works. On the demand of the people of the area, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the repair of the building of animal husbandry hospital of the village," the statement added. (ANI)

