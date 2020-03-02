Ex-Finance Secretary SC Garg appointed advisor to Andhra Pradesh CM
The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed Ex-Finance Secretary Government of India and retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg as an advisor to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the subject related to resource mobilisation.
The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed Ex-Finance Secretary Government of India and retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg as an advisor to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the subject related to resource mobilisation. "Government after thorough consideration, hereby appoints Subhash Chandra Garg, IAS (Retd), Ex-Finance Secretary, Government of India, as Advisor to Chief Minister for the subject related to Resource Mobilization, duly assigning the rank of a Cabinet Minister," read an order issued by the state government on Sunday.
His appointment to the post has been done for a period of two years from the date on which he assumes charge of the post. According to the order, during this time, Garg will "spend 15 days in a month on the assignment, including (7-10) days at the state headquarters." (ANI)
