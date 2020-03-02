Army rescues 111 civilians stranded at 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army launched a major humanitarian evacuation operation on February 29 in Arunachal Pradesh to rescue 111 stranded locals and tourists from an altitude of approximately 14000 feet.

Two teams of the Indian Army, along with their medical staff and recovery vehicles, worked throughout the night of March 1 to help the stranded civilians. The people, included women and small children, were stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh in sub-zero temperatures while travelling in their vehicles.

The locals and tourists in distress were also provided with hot tea, snacks and food at the site by the Army personnel. The Chief Minister's Office, which was also monitoring the situation, complimented the Indian Army for their timely and effective response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

