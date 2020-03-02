Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking stay on execution

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on a petition filed by Pawan Gupta, a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, seeking a stay on the execution as his mercy petition is pending before the President.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:06 IST
Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking stay on execution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on a petition filed by Pawan Gupta, a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, seeking a stay on the execution as his mercy petition is pending before the President. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana reserved the order after hearing arguments from all the sides in the matter.

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh -- are scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on March 3. During the hearing, advocate AP Singh said that he filed the mercy petition before the President of India on behalf of convict Pawan Gupta as soon as he received the information that the convict's curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court earlier today.

Singh said that the former Justice (Markandey) Katju has emailed him and stated that he will meet the President of India regarding the mercy petition. Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed, on the other hand, opposed the application and contended that this plea is not maintainable.

Judge Dharmendra Rana asked Singh how he could afford to ignore the order of the Delhi High Court, which granted a week's time to the convicts to avail all legal remedied available to them. "How can this Court ignore it? Once, Delhi High Court had given you seven days' time, it is binding upon me. How do we ignore those instructions?" Judge Rana said expressing displeasure with advocate AP Singh.

The court observed that the defence has already lost the seven days period granted by the High Court. Lawyer for victim's family, advocate Jitender Jha submitted that that trial court does not have jurisdiction to deal with this situation adding that only the High Court can impose stay as per Section 415 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with the postponement of execution sentence of death in case of appeal to the Supreme Court.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed said that as per the mandate of prison rule, the President will seek a report from Jail authorities and the execution will be stayed suo moto. He said that the court cannot pass any order at this stage adding that this petition is premature. Earlier today, the court dismissed an application seeking a stay on the execution of the death warrant but slated to hear a petition afresh after advocate AP Singh informed the court that the mercy petition of convict Pawan Gupta was filed before the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on February 5 rejected the mercy petition of convict Akshay Thakur. So far, mercy petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh have also been rejected. The case pertains to the gangrape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Child dies in migrant ship sinking off Lesbos: Greek coast guard

A young boy died when a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Lesbos, the Greek port police said, as the number of people attempting to cross into Europe from Turkey surges Two children were found unconscio...

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

At the Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional Finals 2020, Team Blume from India, consisting of members from the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, has emerged as the runner-up along with Tulibot from Indo...

Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme to help save time, money in fighting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the direct tax dispute resolution scheme announced in Budget will be of great help to people as they will be able to save time and money spent in fighting cases As many as 4.83 lakh direct ...

Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak

Covering the coronavirus story requires careful navigation and constant attention News organizations trying to responsibly report on the growing health crisis are confronted with the task of conveying its seriousness without provoking panic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020