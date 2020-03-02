Ranchi court hands out life imprisonment to 11 convicts in Kanke gang-rape case

A Ranchi court on Monday sentenced 11 convicts in the last year's gang-rape of a law student in Kanke to life imprisonment. Judicial Commissioner (Ranchi) Navneet Kumar pronounced the sentence after hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence today.

The court also directed each of the convicts to pay Rs 50,000 to the victim. A case was registered at Kanke police station against 12 persons under Section 376D (intercourse by member of a hospital with any woman in that hospital), 366 (kidnapping or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 379 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the woman reported about the incident on November 27.

One of the accused was later found to be a juvenile and his case is pending with the Juvenile Justice Board. (ANI)

