Judicial system is stale, says Nirbhaya's lawyer

After a Delhi court on Monday stayed the execution of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case, Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema Kushwaha said that the judicial system has become stale. "On February 5, the Delhi High Court had given the Nirbhaya case convicts one week to use all their options and yet a petition was filed the day before the execution. The judicial system has become stale," Kushwaha told ANI.

"However, I still feel that within 2-3 days a fresh date would be given for the execution of convicts," she added. Earlier today, a Delhi court stayed the execution of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and deferred the matter till further orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had earlier today reserved the order on a petition filed by Pawan Gupta after hearing arguments from all the sides in the matter. The execution of the convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh -- was earlier scheduled to take place on the morning of March 3.

During the hearing, advocate AP Singh said that he filed the mercy petition before the President of India on behalf of convict Pawan Gupta as soon as he received the information that the convict's curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court earlier today. Earlier today, the court had also dismissed an application seeking a stay on the execution of the death warrant but slated to hear a petition afresh after advocate AP Singh informed the court that the mercy petition of convict Pawan Gupta was filed before the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on February 5 rejected the mercy petition of convict Akshay Thakur. So far, mercy petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh have also been rejected. The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

