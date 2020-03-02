Left Menu
Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju calls on GC Murmu

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 15 Corps (Chinar Corps), Lieutenant General BS Raju on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:54 IST
CChinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General BS Raju called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu.. Image Credit: ANI

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 15 Corps (Chinar Corps), Lieutenant General BS Raju on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. The Lt Governor and GoC discussed issues relating to the security management in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant General BS Raju assumed the command of the strategically located and operationally committed Chinar Corps as the 49th Corps Commander on March 1. According to an official statement, on taking over the command, he paid homage to the martyrs, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Later in the day, the General addressed and interacted with the troops of Chinar Corps and enthused them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance," the statement read. Lieutenant General BS Raju, an alumni of Sainik School, Bijapur and National Defence Academy, Pune was commissioned in December 1984 and has had an illustrious military career spanning 36 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments.

The General Officer has an incisive understanding of Jammu and Kashmir, having served here for five tenures since 1984, notable being Force Commander of Rashtriya Rifles and Brigade Commander of an Infantry Brigade on the Line of Control. A graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (TN) and Royal College of Defence College, United Kingdom, Lieutenant General Raju is credited with important appointments at Army Headquarters and instructional appointments at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and leading the Indian Army Training Team abroad.

Before taking over as the Chinar Corps Commander, the General was tenanting the prestigious appointment of Director General Staff Duties at Army Headquarters. On assuming the charge, Lieutenant General BS Raju conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Awam of Kashmir. He expressed great happiness in being posted to Kashmir once again and that this tenure would be a wonderful opportunity to interact closely with the Awam at many levels.

General Raju stated that he is sanguine that this is a momentous time in the history of the Valley and is optimistic that together with the Awam, we will usher in an era of peace and stability. (ANI)

