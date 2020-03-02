Left Menu
CBI arrests six accused in case related to murder of Karnataka resident Yogesh Gowda

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested six accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to the murder of Yogesh Gowda, resident of Dharwad(Karnataka), the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested six accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to the murder of Yogesh Gowda, resident of Dharwad(Karnataka), the agency said in a statement on Monday. "CBI had registered a case on September 24, 2019 on the request of the Karnataka Government and further Notification from Government of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Suburban Police Station, Dharwad in connection with the alleged murder of Yogesh Gowda, resident of Dharwad (Karnataka). In this case, the local police had filed charge sheet on September 9, 2016," an official statement read.

After taking over the investigation, CBI had arrested one accused on November 20, 2019. "During further investigation on the role of other persons in the case, CBI has arrested six accused on 29.02.2020 and produced them before the Designated Court who remanded the accused to Judicial Custody. On the request of CBI, the Designated Court today remanded the six accused to five days Police Custody," the statement read.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

