Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district

Taking action against rumour-mongers in south-east district, Delhi Police on Monday registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Three cases have also been registered under Section 107/151 of CrPc. Earlier on Monday Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that as many as six cases have been registered and the investigation is in advanced stages in connection with rumour-mongering in the national capital on Sunday evening.

Speaking at a press conference, Shrivastava said, "Some anti-nationals and miscreants want to spread rumours to disturb peace in Delhi. We want to tell the citizens of Delhi that whenever they get unconfirmed reports of riots or any disturbance, they must verify such reports from the Central Police Control room for which we are giving an advertisement." Delhi was on the edge once again after rumours of tensions in various pockets spread on Sunday evening.

The Commissioner also said that the situation is peaceful now in the national capital. "I have also toured the areas of the north-east district of Delhi and found shops were opened, so normalcy is returning fast," he said.

When asked about cases registered in Delhi violence, Shrivastava said, "We have registered more than 300 cases and have made arrests too. We are ensuring to arrest those against whom we have evidence." At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

