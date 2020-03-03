Vehicle carrying illegal liquor worth Rs 27 lakh seized in UP's Amroha

Amroha Police on Monday seized a vehicle loaded with 703 cartons of illegal liquor worth Rs 27 lakh. Vipin Tada, Amroha superintendent of police, said that cops were checking vehicles near Jalalpur village under the Rajabpur police station area when they stopped a suspicious truck. However, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The liquor was hidden under packets of chips and biscuits. Police also seized a mobile phone, which was found from the vehicle. Police tried to contact the owner of the truck but his phone was switched off.

No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

