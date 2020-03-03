Security arrangements boosted for Azam Khan's hearing in Rampur court, says SP Shogun Gautam

Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Shogun Gautam on Tuesday said that special security arrangements have been made for senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan who is going to be produced in the court here. "Azam Khan has to appear in the Rampur court today in connection with the hearing in a case. We are reviewing the security arrangements made last time and are boosting the arrangements as per requirements," Gautam told ANI here.

Khan along with his son, Abdullah Azam, will be taken from the Sitapur jail to appear in the Rampur court for hearings in a forgery case. Earlier on March 1 the Yogi Adityanath government had transferred the former Rampur SP Santosh Kumar Mishra following a BJP leader's allegations of him going soft on the SP leader. (ANI)

