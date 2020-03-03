Left Menu
LS Speaker says treasury benches, opposition members will not cross to seats on other side, warns of suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that no member from the opposition or treasury benches will cross to the other side during proceedings of the House and if any member does so, he will be suspended for the remaining part of the session.

Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that no member from the opposition or treasury benches will cross to the other side during proceedings of the House and if any member does so, he will be suspended for the remaining part of the session. The Speaker also asked the members not to bring placards to the House.

Birla made the remarks soon after the House met for the day and opposition members pressed for a discussion on Delhi violence on their adjournment notices. The Speaker said members had decided that howsoever serious an issue may be, it will be taken up after the Question Hour.

Noting that the House runs with the cooperation of all members, the Speaker said an all-party meeting had been held in the morning and two issues were discussed. "In the House, whether the member is from the treasury benches or from the opposition, no one will cross to the seat of a member on the other side. If any member goes, I am giving a direction, he will be suspended for the period of the session," he said.

The ruling came a day after ruckus in the House with complaints made by both Congress and BJP members against each other. The Congress members had brought placards to the House on Tuesday. The Speaker had expressed pain at the developments in the House on Monday.

Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they were in the House to raise issues concerning people. He said body count in Delhi riots was increasing by the day. "Delhi is burning. The whole country is watching," he said.

Chowdhury said they had urged the Chair and the government for a discussion on the issue. DMK member TR Baalu said the government has so far not reacted in Parliament on Delhi riots.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government supports the decision taken by the chair to maintain discipline in the House. He said if the opposition wants to raise the issue, they can do so in the zero hour.

The minister said that restoration of peace and normalcy in Delhi was the topmost priority. "Even then, If you decide, the government is ready for discussion," he said.

The Speaker said that the second issue was of placards and no one will bring them to the House. As opposition members protested, he asked if they wanted to run the House by bringing placards.

With opposition members continuing their protest, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House assembled again, the opposition members continued to press with their demand for immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. (ANI)

