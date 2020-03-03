South Africa: SAHRC seeks legal action against Beloftebos for denying same-sex wedding

The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has filed an application saying that Beloftebos wedding venue should be heard by the Western Cape High Court on a serious note.

SAHRC filed the application after several complaints were received about proceedings related to this case.

The case pertains to January this year when the owners of the controversial Beloftebos wedding venue in Standford had refused to host a same-sex couple's wedding. Media reports had said that owners of Beloftebos wedding venue refused to host the wedding due to their religious beliefs.

The couple then took their grievance to the South African Human Rights Commission which has vowed to pursue legal action against the venue.

The SAHRC has reportedly said it viewed Beloftebos' conduct as unconstitutional as one could not on the basis of their religious beliefs, discriminate against the sexual orientation of others.

The owner of Beloftebos has reportedly said that he was not aware of the intention of SAHRC to take them to the Equality Court nither he was formally informed about the case.

