Delhi violence: HC to hear on Mar 6 plea for release of 2 persons from 'illegal' detention

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a plea seeking direction to the authorities to produce two persons who have been allegedly illegally detained by the police during the violence which had erupted in northeast Delhi in relation to the Citizenship (amendment) Act. The habeas corpus petition was listed on Monday before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I S Mehta. However, it will be heard on March 6 as the bench was not holding court.

A habeas corpus plea requires a person under arrest or illegal detention to be brought before a judge or a court. The plea filed by Firoz Khan, a resident of Karawal Nagar, sought release of his two brothers-- Mohd Sabir and Bhure Khan, who were allegedly detained by the police on the evening of February 24 while they were returning home from their work in a factory.

One of the alleged detenu had called on the mobile of a relative to inform that they had been detained and police was taking them to Dayalpur police station, it said. On February 25, Firoz went to Dayalpur police station and met his brothers in the lock up, the plea claimed, adding that despite repeated requests they have not been released yet.

It claimed that the petitioner has an apprehension that his brothers could be killed, disappeared or falsely implicated in criminal cases by the police. The plea has arrayed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lieutenant General and Delhi Police as parties..

