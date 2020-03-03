Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:44 IST
Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Greek troops and riot police remained on high alert on Tuesday along the land border between Greece and Turkey, the main flashpoint in an escalating row between the EU and Ankara over how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees.

Some 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer uphold a 2016 accord with the European Union to keep refugees on its territory in return for billions of euros in aid. Greek authorities said the border had been quiet overnight, in contrast to the clashes seen over the weekend and into Monday, when police used tear gas against migrants, including women and children, stuck in the no-man's land.

"There were only a few attempts today (by migrants to cross the border). Let's hope they get the message," a machine gun-toting army officer told Reuters near the Kastanies border crossing. Army jeeps patrolled the area, and roads leading to the Evros river which marks the Greek-Turkish border remained shut.

"Greece's borders are also Europe's borders," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement released ahead of a planned inspection tour of the area later on Tuesday with the heads of the three main EU institutions. The presidents of the executive European Commission, the European Council - which represents national governments - and the European Parliament want to demonstrate their solidarity with Greece as it struggles to hold back the new migrant tide.

CHOPPY SEAS European leaders are desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2015-16 crisis, when more than a million migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Asia, entered the EU from Turkey via Greece and the Balkans, putting a heavy strain on European security and welfare systems and boosting support for far-right parties.

The situation further south in the Aegean Sea was also calmer on Tuesday due to choppier seas, a police source said, after nearly 300 migrants arrived on the Greek islands by boat from the nearby Turkish coast on Monday. A Syrian boy died on Monday after he and 47 others were plucked from the sea when their boat capsized. He was the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.7 million refugees from Syria's civil war and faces another big influx after an escalation of fighting there, has said it cannot take in any more migrants. Greece has been infuriated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's claim late on Monday that Greek soldiers killed two migrants and badly wounded a third, something Athens denies.

"When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone," the Greek foreign ministry said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

China to boost support for transportation, logistics firms - state media

China will step up its efforts to support transportation and logistics firms, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday. China will speed up the allocation of transfer payments to local governments, the cabinet was quoted as ...

China's Jingye agrees to complete British Steel takeover

Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group said it will complete its buyout of British Steel, with 1.2 billion pounds 1.5 billion of investment, despite uncertainty over the control of British Steels French unit.Jingye said in a statement on Tuesday i...

Ready to conduct local body polls by implementing 50% quota as

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the State Election Commission that it is ready to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50 per cent quota as per the directions of the High Court. The state...

APSSB cancels February 2 examination for LDC, JSA

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board APSSB has decided to cancel the examination conducted by the board on February 2 for recruitment of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant and others. The decision to cancel the examin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020