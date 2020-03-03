Left Menu
Development News Edition

China complains to U.S. embassy over restrictions on Chinese media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:15 IST
China complains to U.S. embassy over restrictions on Chinese media
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China's foreign ministry said it lodged "stern representations" with the U.S. embassy on Tuesday over Washington's decision to reduce the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at U.S. offices of Chinese media outlets.

The U.S. move showed prejudice and discrimination against Chinese media, and China reserved the right to respond, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

China to boost support for transportation, logistics firms - state media

China will step up its efforts to support transportation and logistics firms, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday. China will speed up the allocation of transfer payments to local governments, the cabinet was quoted as ...

China's Jingye agrees to complete British Steel takeover

Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group said it will complete its buyout of British Steel, with 1.2 billion pounds 1.5 billion of investment, despite uncertainty over the control of British Steels French unit.Jingye said in a statement on Tuesday i...

Ready to conduct local body polls by implementing 50% quota as

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the State Election Commission that it is ready to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50 per cent quota as per the directions of the High Court. The state...

APSSB cancels February 2 examination for LDC, JSA

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board APSSB has decided to cancel the examination conducted by the board on February 2 for recruitment of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant and others. The decision to cancel the examin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020