Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

The Indian government on Tuesday issued an advisory, suspending visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 for four coronavirus-affected countries -- Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan -- as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:37 IST
Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government on Tuesday issued an advisory, suspending visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 for four coronavirus-affected countries -- Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan -- as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek a fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," the advisory read.

The government had earlier suspended visas and e-visas to nationals from China in February. The advisory notes that all visas granted to foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan on or after February 1 stand suspended with immediate effect.

"Regular (sticker) visa / e-Visa granted to nationals of Peoples Republic of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," the advisory noted. "Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan on or after 01.02.2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," it added.

It may be noted that Italy has reported the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, while Iran has reported the most deaths from the infection outside of China. Diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, as well as OCI cardholders and Aircrew from the aforementioned countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form -- including personal particulars such as phone number and address in India -- and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports. Passengers -- foreign and Indian -- other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at the port of entry.

Indian citizens have been advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India and the aforementioned countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

3.5-lakh N95 masks arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients: Delhi health minister.

3.5-lakh N95 masks arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients Delhi health minister....

Luxury hotel sends its restaurant staff on self-quarantine after COVID-19 scare

A five-star hotel in the Capital has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days. The hotel said it has also enac...

Frost & Sullivan Defines Top Femtech Global Opportunities by 2024

In an era where the healthcare industry is moving toward personalized care solutions and the acknowledgment of inherent biological differences, the femtech female technology market revenue is expected to reach1.1 billion by 2024,&#160;grow...

China to boost support for transportation, logistics firms - state media

China will step up its efforts to support transportation and logistics firms, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday. China will speed up the allocation of transfer payments to local governments, the cabinet was quoted as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020