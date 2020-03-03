Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

The Indian government on Tuesday issued an advisory, suspending visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 for four coronavirus-affected countries -- Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan -- as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek a fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," the advisory read.

The government had earlier suspended visas and e-visas to nationals from China in February. The advisory notes that all visas granted to foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan on or after February 1 stand suspended with immediate effect.

"Regular (sticker) visa / e-Visa granted to nationals of Peoples Republic of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," the advisory noted. "Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan on or after 01.02.2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate," it added.

It may be noted that Italy has reported the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, while Iran has reported the most deaths from the infection outside of China. Diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, as well as OCI cardholders and Aircrew from the aforementioned countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form -- including personal particulars such as phone number and address in India -- and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports. Passengers -- foreign and Indian -- other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at the port of entry.

Indian citizens have been advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India and the aforementioned countries. (ANI)

