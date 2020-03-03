Farmers who keep stray cattle at home to get Rs 900 per month: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government has decided to pay Rs 900 per month to those farmers who will keep stray cattle at their houses.

Speaking at an event here, Adityanath also stated that the state government has decided to build shelters for stray cattle.

"Our government has decided that we will make shelters for stray cattle. If farmers keep stray cattle at their homes, then they will be given Rs 900 per month by the government," Adityanath said. (ANI)

