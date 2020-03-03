Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek army, police on high alert along Turkey border after migrant clashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:23 IST
Greek army, police on high alert along Turkey border after migrant clashes

Greek troops and riot police remained on high alert on Tuesday along the land border between Greece and Turkey, the main flashpoint in an escalating row between the EU and Ankara over how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees. Some 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer uphold a 2016 accord with the European Union to keep refugees on its territory in return for billions of euros in aid.

Greek authorities said the border was quiet on Tuesday, in contrast to the clashes seen over the weekend and into Monday, when police used tear gas against migrants, including women and children, stuck in the no-man's land. "There were only a few attempts today (by migrants to cross the land border). Let's hope they get the message," a machine gun-toting army officer told Reuters near the Kastanies border crossing.

Army jeeps patrolled the area, and roads leading to the Evros river which marks the Greek-Turkish border remained shut. Further south, Greece's marine border with Turkey in the Aegean Sea was also calmer on Tuesday due to choppier seas, a police source said, after nearly 300 migrants arrived on the Greek islands by boat on Monday.

A Syrian boy died on Monday after he and 47 others were plucked from the sea when their boat capsized. He was the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border. "EUROPE'S BORDERS"

"Greece's borders are also Europe's borders," said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as he made an inspection tour of the area on Tuesday. The presidents of the executive European Commission, the European Council - which represents national governments - and the European Parliament were due to join Mitsotakis later on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Greece.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees urged more EU support for Greece and also said countries should stop "bickering" and look at the root causes of the displacement. "Greece is an EU member so its primary source of support is European resources," Filippo Grandi said in Geneva. "Greece needs more of that. That is very clear."

European leaders are desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2015-16 crisis, when more than a million migrants entered the EU from Turkey via the Balkans, straining European security and welfare systems and boosting support for far-right parties. The mood towards migrants on Greek islands such as Lesbos - once relatively welcoming - has soured since the 2015-16 crisis amid a sense that the Athens government and the EU are not providing sufficient support.

"It used to be the island of solidarity but it seems like the locals are exhausted," said Charlie Meyers, a U.S. aid worker on Lesbos. Turkey, which already hosts 3.7 million refugees from Syria's civil war and faces another big influx after an escalation of fighting there, has said it cannot take in any more migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

To check monopoly in transport sector: Pb to issue 5,000 new mini bus permits to youth

Under fire from the opposition over the alleged transport mafia operating in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced 5,000 new mini bus permits for youth and 2,000 extra route permits, aimed to check monopoly ...

Heavy rains lash Kolkata, parts of south Bengal

Thunderclouds, aided by a trough over Gangetic West Bengal, triggered heavy showers in parts of Kolkata and several districts across south Bengal on Tuesday evening. The thunderclouds were formed at a height of 5.8 km from the ground level,...

''Will bring to SC''s notice violations by K''taka on Mahadayi''

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government will bring to the Supreme Courts notice violations of its order by Karnataka at the Kalsa-Bhanduri project on Mahadayi river. Three riparian states -- Goa, Maharashtra an...

EU Commission head says Europe stands by Greece amidst refugee crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday voiced support for Greeces efforts to safeguard its borders amidst a build-up of thousands of migrants after Turkey opened its borders to let them through to Europe.The situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020