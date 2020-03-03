EU Commission head says Europe stands by Greece amidst refugee crisis
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday voiced support for Greece's efforts to safeguard its borders amidst a build-up of thousands of migrants after Turkey opened its borders to let them through to Europe.
"The situation at our border is not only for Greece issue to manage it is the responsibility of Europe as a whole," she told a news conference after touring the region with other EU leaders and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
"Those who seem to test Europe's unity will be disappointed. We will hold the line and our unity will prevail," she said.
