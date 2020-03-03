Left Menu
Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to Britain's top court to stop publication of two judgements given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their two children.

Last week, Britain's Court of Appeal ruled the judgements of Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah should be made public.

The appeal court refused the Sheikh permission to take the case to the Supreme Court, however, he is allowed to apply directly himself. The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had received his application for permission to appeal, saying it was "aware of the urgency of this matter".

