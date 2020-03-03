NRC data fully secured: MoS Home Nityanand Rai informs Lok Sabha

Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) data is fully secured and no lapses pertaining to the security of sensitive data has been found. Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha on missing data from NRC website said, "Services provided on National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam website got deactivated on the expiry of the contract of the System Integrator with the State Co-ordinator, NRC."

"NRC Co-ordination Committee, under Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Assam, has approved the renewal of the contract and these services have been restored. NRC data is fully secured and no lapses pertaining to the security of sensitive data has been found," he said. He also said, "Govt in discussion with States having concerns in regard to the preparation of National Population of Register (NPR). Demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected during exercise of updation of NPR. No document to be collected during the exercise." (ANI)

