Coronavirus scare: India suspends visas of travellers from Iran, Italy, Japan and S Korea

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued an advisory stating that the visas granted to nationals of Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, who have not yet entered India, have been suspended. "Though the visas of nationals of Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea have been suspended, those who need to come here due to compelling reasons have to seek a fresh visa," the advisory said.

It also said that the order on suspension of visas of Chinese nationals remains valid. However, the advisory has exempted the diplomats and officials of the UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew. "They will be allowed to enter only after the medical screening," it added.

Besides, the advisory said that the passengers of all international flights entering India will need to furnish self-declaration forms and travel history to health officials and Immigration officials at all airports. Coronavirus first originated in the Chines city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. Multiple cases across India have been reported including one in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

