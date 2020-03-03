Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests Chandigarh passport official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Chandigarh Regional Passport Office and a private person in a bribery case of Rs 30,000.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:12 IST
CBI arrests Chandigarh passport official in bribery case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Chandigarh Regional Passport Office and a private person in a bribery case of Rs 30,000. The two people arrested are Rajiv Khetarpal, Assistant Superintendent, Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh and a man named Balwinder Singh.

"The CBI has registered a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, (amended in 2018) on a complaint against the accused (a private person), posing himself as an official of the Regional Passport Office, Sector-34, Chandigarh," read a statement. The complainant had alleged that he had submitted an application through online portal on January 27 this year for renewal of his passport and the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000-30,000 for renewal of his passport. The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened him to delay/reject his case of renewal of passport if the bribe was not paid, the statement added.

"Thereafter, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The accused said that the bribe money was allegedly to be shared with the Assistant Superintendent, Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh and also informed the public servant on phone regarding receipt of the bribe. During investigation, the public servant was also arrested. Search was conducted at the residential premises of the public servant at Mohali," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UK worry? Climate change rises up to challenge Brexit

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change is nearly as big a worry for the British public as Brexit, a nationwide survey found on Tuesday - even though relatively few people so far see themselves under th...

Thousands of police demand pay hike at tense Madrid demo

Madrid, Mar 3 AFP Thousands of national police held a tense demonstration in Madrid on Tuesday, demanding salaries in line with those of their better-paid counterparts in other Spanish regions. Dressed in civilian clothes, most wearing blac...

11 quarantined at Jaipur hospital, samples sent for testing coronavirus infection: Officials

Eleven people including four foreigners were quarantined at a hospital here on Tuesday and their samples sent for testing possible exposure to coronavirus after they self-reported for screening, officials said. They have been quarantined ...

UN refugee chief urges Myanmar to help displaced to Rohingya return home

UN agencies together with the Bangladesh authorities have appealed for 877 million to support hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, where conditions are still not conducive for their safe return, UN refugee agency chief F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020