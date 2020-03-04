Nirbhaya case: HC declines to entertain plea seeking direction to NHRC to assess health of convicts
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to assess the mental and physical health of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the plea was not maintainable as it should have been first moved in the NHRC.
A Delhi court had on Monday deferred till further orders the hanging of the convicts because of pending disposal of a convict's mercy plea. All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together on Tuesday..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi High Court
- DN Patel
- National Human Rights Commission
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre on petition questioning appointment of NCLAT Technical Members
CBI brings back child who was taken to Dubai by her father in alleged violation of Delhi High Court order: Officials.
Delhi High Court applauds police for prompt action in evacuating injured in violence hit north-east Delhi.
Situation in north-east Delhi has only worsened, says Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court terms as extremely unfortunate the killing of IB officer in ongoing violence in north-east Delhi.