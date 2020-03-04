HC says nothing wrong with AAP govt's compensation for riot victims, dismisses plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said there was "nothing wrong" with the AAP government's decision to announce compensation for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain a PIL which had challenged the compensation announced by the Delhi government, saying "it is a policy decision" and "we will not interfere in it".

The court said, "This is not a compensation given on fault basis. The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it." The petitioner, BJP leader and former MLA Nand Kishore Garg, contended that victims of the riots be identified before payment of compensation to ensure those who "perpetrated" the violence do not get the relief. The bench disagreed with the contention, saying if the petitioner's suggestion was accepted, then the scheme "would become totally unworkable".

"It would be impossible to implement," the court said, adding that it was a policy decision of the Delhi government and "we will be extremely slow in interfering with it". The court further said, "We expect the Delhi government's assistance scheme for helping riot victims will be for assistance of riot victims only." "We see no reason to entertain the writ petition," the bench said, dismissing the plea filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi..

