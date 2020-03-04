Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected areas of Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit violence-affected areas of the national capital with other party members.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit violence-affected areas of the national capital with other party members. The time and date of Gandhi's visit, however, have not been finalised yet.
Earlier in the day, on his arrival in the parliament premises, Gandhi had told ANI, "We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House." Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have witnessed pandemonium over Opposition's continuing demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.
At least 47 people including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)
