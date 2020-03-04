Pro-Pak slogan: Court orders to provide treatment for accused

A court at Kundapur in Udupi district on Wednesday directed police to arrange for providing medical treatment to the man who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at the mini Vidhan Soudha there two days ago. The man, arrested for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' several times at the Kundapur mini Vidhan Soudha (a complex housing government offices) on Monday, was later charged with sedition and remanded to judicial custody till March 16.

When the plea for bail to the accused came up, counsel argued that his client had a known mental illness and had behaved as such without any motive. Counsel wanted the court to grant him bail for seeking medical treatment.

Hearing the plea, the court ordered that the district medical officer provide treatment to the accused till March 13 and submit a report to the court. The court also directed police to give him adequate security cover during the period..

