Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC idea of involving political leaders for resolving hate speech issue doesn't fructify

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:03 IST
SC idea of involving political leaders for resolving hate speech issue doesn't fructify

The idea mooted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday for involving some political leaders, including from the ruling BJP, or independent persons for exploring the possibility of resolving the dispute regarding alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to the recent Delhi violence, did not fructify. "Since you are talking about peace, can you suggest name of a leader of standing who could negotiate with the other side?," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for petitioners seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for their alleged hate speech.

"You give us the names," said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. "We can nominate some leaders. Is anybody from the BJP is here? We can also have some independent persons like Prashant Bhushan," the bench said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed Bhushan's name and said: "Given the background of Mr Bhushan, we will oppose it and I am not mincing words on this." To this, the CJI said, "We cannot remove any prejudice".

Gonsalves later suggested the name of former apex court judge Justice (retd) A K Patnaik. The bench, which said it has "the highest respect for Justice Patnaik", observed, "Our intention is to get political leader who can talk to people and resolve it".

Mehta, however, said such matters cannot be mediated. "Mr Mehta, the problem is that you are not clear what we have in our minds. We want to see if peace is possible," the bench said.

Mehta said peace is definitely possible and the authorities are making all efforts for it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Nervy British lawmakers sweat over coronavirus reaching parliament

Britains 19th-century parliamentary palace and its hundreds of grand offices and wood-panelled meeting rooms are ill-equipped to deal with the global outbreak of coronavirus, according to some worried lawmakers working inside the building. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges after Biden's surprise Super Tuesday lead

Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with healthcare stocks providing the biggest boost after Joe Biden overtook Bernie Sanders to become the new front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The benchmark SP 500 rose for...

OPEC+ panel gets no Russian agreement for deeper oil cuts - sources

A panel of several ministers from OPEC, Russia and other producers failed on Wednesday to clinch an agreement about whether to make additional oil output cuts to prop up tumbling crude prices, an OPEC source said.The source said Russia, whi...

Rahul visits Delhi's riot-affected areas; police keep vigil to restore confidence among people

Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders on Wednesday visited a school gutted in communal clashes and interacted with affected people in northeast Delhi where police continued to maintain a tight vigil to restore confidence among resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020