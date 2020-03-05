Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 01:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:08 IST
'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Russian businessman dubbed "Putin's cook" for his close ties to Russia's president sought in a court filing on Wednesday to distance himself and his company from accusations by American prosecutors of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The filing by Evgeny Prigozhin marked the first time any corporate representative for St. Petersburg-based Concord Management and Consulting LLC had responded directly to accusations by the U.S. prosecutors that it had unlawfully defied subpoenas in a criminal case against it. Prigozhin and Concord were charged in 2018 with conspiracy to defraud the United States for their alleged role in election meddling aimed at sowing discord in the United States, helping Donald Trump win the presidency and harming his opponent Hillary Clinton. Concord pleaded not guilty.

In a sworn affidavit filed in federal court in Washington, Prigozhin said he was not in charge of the company at the time that U.S. prosecutors have said it funded a so-called troll farm engaged in a propaganda campaign during the 2016 race. Prigozhin also said he did not possess or had no way of searching for corporate records subpoenaed by prosecutors. "As is common practice for many Russian organizations, Concord does not, as a rule, keep electronic copies of business documents," Prigozhin said in the affidavit.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich had set a deadline for Wednesday for Prigozhin's company to respond or face being held in civil contempt. Prigozhin is a Russian catering tycoon nicknamed "Putin's cook" by Russian media because of banquets he has organized for Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. prosecutors have described him as having ties with Putin. The charges stem from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Moscow's election interference.

Concord is the only one of the three Russian entities charged in the case to have hired legal counsel in the United States to respond to the charges. It is not expected to have any corporate representatives present when the scheduled trial begins in April. Prosecutors accused Concord of defying subpoenas for corporate records and internet IP addresses. Prigozhin, in his affidavit, said he could not find anything pertaining to IP addresses.

"I reviewed the contracts between Concord and internet service providers with which it contracted between January 1, 2014, and February 1, 2018. These contracts do not specify a particular IP address provided to Concord during that period, and no other records have been kept because having a particular IP address has never been relevant to Concord's business," Prigozhin wrote. Prigozhin also said Concord "has gone to great lengths to participate in this case" and would participate in the trial through its American attorney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

Saudi Arabia extended a suspension of pilgrimages by foreigners to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.Riyadh reported its first case of t...

Peace eludes parts of Colombia as humanitarian situation worsens -ICRC

Peace eludes many parts of Colombia and conditions worsened in 2019 as forced displacements and attacks against medical missions increased, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Wednesday. The Andean country signed a pea...

Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in U.S. Congress

Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and would total 8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Rep...

Laboratories meet with White House, form consortium for coronavirus tests

The Trump administration met with private lab test developers on Wednesday to discuss increasing the availability of tests for the coronavirus and said that the companies had formed a consortium. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020