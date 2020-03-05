Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former UN Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar dies aged 100

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 11:28 IST
Former UN Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar dies aged 100
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, a Peruvian diplomat who played a crucial role in ending the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, died on Wednesday at his home in Lima aged 100. Perez de Cuellar was a two-time head of the United Nations, which he led from 1982 to 1991 as some of the iciest years of the Cold War gave way to the end of the Soviet Union and greater efforts at international cooperation.

Perez de Cuellar was the fifth head of the world body and its only leader from Latin America to date. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed Perez de Cuellar's crucial role in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as well as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador during his time in office.

"He was an accomplished statesman, a committed diplomat and a personal inspiration who left a profound impact on the United Nations and our world," Guterres said. Perez de Cuellar once said his proudest achievements were his role in security independence for Namibia and the peace accord that ended the Iran-Iraq conflict. However, his diplomatic efforts were unable to halt the outbreak of the Gulf War in 1990.

After leaving the world body, Perez de Cuellar made an unsuccessful bid for the Peruvian presidency in 1995, losing to incumbent Alberto Fujimori. He served as prime minister in a national unity government for roughly eight months after Fujimori's administration collapsed amid a corruption scandal in late 2000.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra expressed in a statement on Wednesday his profound regret for Perez de Cuellar's death, saying the diplomat had "dedicated his entire life to the task of glorifying our country".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Abia Governor and Afdb President discuss to make state economic hub

A thriving entrepreneurship industry and agricultural base in Nigerias Abia State are the foundation for the creation of a potentially viable industrial hub, its governor Okezie Ikpeazu told the African Development Bank Tuesday.Ikpeazu met ...

Coyotes pull off 3rd-period stunner over Canucks

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 1239 of the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Wednesday night to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conferences wild-card standings. Carl Soderbe...

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guh...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturdays Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line. Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020