Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food adulteration offence under IPC, police can take action: Delhi govt to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:12 IST
Food adulteration offence under IPC, police can take action: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi High Court has been told by the AAP government that under the penal law food adulteration is a cognisable offence against which police can take action, including registration of FIRs. The submission was made before a bench of justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani which on an earlier date had said that the use of pesticides and chemicals to ripen fruits amounts to poisoning and the culprits should be sent to jail.

The Delhi government also told the court that out of the 86 fruit and vegetable samples, it had collected from various markets in the national capital, 15 were found to be "highly unsafe" due to "excess lead content". The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) told the bench that it has developed a framework for 'clean and fresh fruit and vegetable market' to address safety and hygiene concerns in the unorganised fresh fruit and vegetable sector.

It also said that it has identified five markets at INA, Kotla, Janakpuri, Ranibagh and Ghanta Ghar for pilot projects on food safety. Thereafter, it will be replicated in the markets of Azadpur, Daryaganj, Ghazipur and Okhla, the FSSAI said. The bench directed the FSSAI to consider publicising its new scheme or framework in four local languages to educate all stakeholders.

"In addition, the FSSAI may also consider carrying advertisements on websites, posters, hoardings, social media, cinema halls, metro stations and bus stops, it said. The court said that "a comparative chart should also prepared on the roles and responsibilities of the FSSAI and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), as also the accountability and responsibility of state governments and the interplay of these organisations, to enable the court to have a clearer picture of the entities involved in the matter of food safety and their respective roles".

The order came on a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the court to monitor the use of pesticides on fruits and vegetables. Apart from the PIL initiated by the court on its own, it is also hearing a plea by an individual seeking directions to authorities to curb the use of pesticides and other chemicals on food products, especially agricultural produce, coming into the national capital.

According to a report filed by amicus curiae Rajul Jain earlier, due to excessive use of pesticides in fruits and vegetable, "various countries have banned the import of Indian vegetables and fruits and many more were under scrutiny". The high court had initiated the issue on its own after a NGO had found that vegetables and fruits sold in the Delhi markets contained poisons capable of causing cancer and harming the nervous system and liver.  The court has in the past suggested several measures to curb adulteration of eatables, especially fruits and vegetables, like large-scale testing and sending back contaminated food products to manufacturers or farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea declares new 'special care zone' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea declared a special care zone on Thursday around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest outbreak outside...

Ronaldinho accused of using fake passport to enter Paraguay

Asuncion Paraguay, Mar 5 AFP Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday. Ronaldinho will be h...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses Tahir's plea to surrender, police arrests him

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma, after which the police arrested him. Add...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office said Thursday. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020