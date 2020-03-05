Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calcutta HC stays Centre's 'Leave India Notice' to Polish

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:00 IST
Calcutta HC stays Centre's 'Leave India Notice' to Polish

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the Centre's notice asking a Polish student to leave India for allegedly participating in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya restrained the government from giving effect to the notice till March 18 when the court will pass an order on the student's petition.

Kamil Siedczynski, the student from Poland who is enrolled for a Masters' degree in the Department of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University, was served a 'Leave India Notice' dated February 14 from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata. Opposing the Poland citizen's prayer, the central government told the court that being a student visa holder, a foreigner cannot challenge a law passed by the Indian Parliament.

Central government lawyer Phiroze Edulji submitted that a foreigner cannot challenge Article 19 of the Constitution, as it was not applicable to him. Edulji further submitted that the notice was served on him by the FRRO on the basis of a field report.

In his petition before the high court, Siedczynski prayed for a restraining order on the authorities from giving effect to the notice, which asked him to leave India within 14 days of receiving it, and from deporting him. Since he received the notice on February 24, he was required to leave the country by March 9.

In the notice, Siedczynski is alleged to have engaged in anti-government activities and thus committed visa norms violation, which the student denied. Siedczynski's lawyer Jayanta Mitra submitted before the court that on December 19, 2019, while on an outing, he, was persuaded to accompany other students of the Jadavpur University to an event in the New Market area of the city.

Claiming that he did so unwittingly and out of curiosity, Mitra submitted that it transpired that the event was a peaceful protest being held by different sections of people. He claimed that the student soon got separated from the others and stood on the sidelines as an onlooker.

The student claimed that he was asked a few questions by a person, who also clicked his photograph and it later transpired that he was a photojournalist of a Bengali daily, where his photo and some related news were published. Mitra claimed that some statements had been wrongly attributed to him in the report. Mitra claimed before the court that the notice, which was communicated to the student on February 24 when he went to the FRRO on being asked to, was arbitrary and contrary to principles of natural justice and violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed to all persons under the Constitution.

He submitted that it is not in consonance with India's obligations and is in derogation from the principles enunciated under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (1966), which are applicable to all persons. Siedczynski, who hails from Szczecin in Poland, has been studying in India since 2016 and has already obtained Post Graduate Diploma in Sanskrit from the Visva-Bharati university on scholarship before enrolling for the course at the Jadavpur University, where he is in the final semester and his examinations are scheduled to be completed by August, Mitra submitted.

According to the petition, Siedczynski also prayed to the FRRO for reconsideration since he had only four months left to complete his full-time Masters' programme at the university and "expressed remorse stating he had learnt a lot from his mistake and he undertook not to repeat the mistake". PTI AMR SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Muslims, adding to the international fallout over deadly Hindu-Muslim violence in New Delhi. At least 44 people were...

Ethiopia: CBE opens its second all all-female run branch in Addis Ababa

East Africas largest bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia CBE has opened its second all-female run branch in Addis Ababa, the capital city of EthiopiaAto Bacha Gina, President, and CEO of the bank cited that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is ...

Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

Dhaka, March 5 AFP Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for their 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohamm...

Ghana: Government to tackle drainage system before rainy season

Samuel Atta Akyea, The Minister of Works and Housing, Ghana, says the government is working day and night to complete some ongoing drainage works in the country before heavy rains begin from May, according to a media report by Ghanaian Time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020