Ghana: Government to tackle drainage system before rainy season

Samuel Atta Akyea, The Minister of Works and Housing, Ghana, says the government is working day and night to complete some ongoing drainage works in the country before heavy rains begin from May, according to a media report by Ghanaian Times.

He said that the urge for completing these projects of drainage is very immediate to tackle floods as Ghana weather forecast agency has indicated for more rains expected this year.

After inspection of drainage projects in Accra, he said to media that financial funding has been the major challenge although he is pushing the Ministry of Finance to release some funds.

For instance, he said a contractor was owed $14 million. He was assigned to desilt the Odaw River, which is a major contributor to floods in Accra.

The minister was accompanied by officials of the Hydrological Services Department who explained the progress of the projects.

Located in areas including Asylum Down, Weija GICEL (Ghana Industrial and Commercial Estate Limited), Mallam, Santa Maria, Tetegu and Abeka, the drainage, under the 2018 Emergency National Flood Control Programme (ENFCP), were at various stages of completion.

According to Mr. Akyea, other drains were being widened and desilted for the prevention of the floods while progress was expected to be made on all 44 drainage projects under the ENFCP.

Akyea suggested that the country should consider seeking funds from the bond market as the government is facing serious challenges with money and it takes a good amount of money to build a proper drainage system.

Commenting on the buildings on waterways as pertaining to GICEL estate, Mr. Akyea faulted the Local Government for looking on for such practice to continue despite its negative impact on the entire society.

"The local government system is not working enough. The assemblies must be up and doing," Akyea said.

