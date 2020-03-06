EU considering more money for migrants in Turkey but won't be threatened, EU's Borrell says
European Union governments will consider on Friday whether to provide more money for migrants in Turkey, but will not accept that refugees are used as a bargaining tool, the EU's top diplomat said.
"We are going to discuss it," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters in the Croatian capital before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"Turkey has a big burden ... and we have to understand that. But at the same time, we cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure," he said, referring to Ankara's decision to open its border with Greece.
