Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: HC seeks Delhi govt, police response on PIL for making public list of arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:10 IST
Delhi violence: HC seeks Delhi govt, police response on PIL for making public list of arrested

The Delhi High Court Friday sought responses from the Delhi government and the police on a PIL by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the recent violence in the northeast part of the city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and the police on Karat's plea which has sought that a list of the arrested persons be put up outside the police control room and police stations in the district, and should updated on a case-by-case basis.

It also urged the court to call for a status report containing the names and numbers of the persons detained and arrested by the Delhi Police in relation to the violence that killed at least 44 people and left around 200 injured. Terming the violence as a 'pogrom', the CPI(M) leader has sought a direction to the police to upload on its website the over 500 FIRs that it has claimed to have registered in connection with the violence.

It has also urged the court to direct that "all complaints alleging acts, offences and atrocities by members of the police, Rapid Action Force or state functionaries in relation to the widespread attacks in northeast Delhi be investigated by an independent investigating agency/team". Karat has further stated that "accountability and transparency on the part of the police and strict implementation of the legal safeguards as provided in the Criminal Procedure Code and enshrined through judicial pronouncements are crucial at this stage so as to deliver justice to the victims". She has alleged that information received from victims in the area have revealed that due to the "abject failure of the police and their alleged complicity in the pogrom", there is still a sense of fear among the people and therefore, the situation there may not return to normalcy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan political leader Abdullah escapes attack on Kabul ceremony

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed. Eighteen were wounded at the event, according to Afghan officials, the first substant...

First coronavirus death in the Netherlands - health authorities

An 86-year-year old man infected with the coronavirus died in the Netherlands on Friday, the countrys first known fatality from the epidemic, the National Health Institute said.He died in hospital in the port city of Rotterdam. The Netherla...

Zambian president says church leaders involved in reprisals for chemical spray attacks

More than 50 people in Zambia have been killed in mob violence triggered in response to attacks in which people were sprayed with poisonous substances, President Edgar Lungu said on Friday, blaming church leaders for some of the reprisals.T...

I believe destiny is in India's favour: Krishnamurthy on Women's T20 WC final

Experienced middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy believes that destiny is in favour of first-time finalist India to win their maiden ICC Womens T20 World Cup title provided they get a grip on their nerves in the summit clash against Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020