Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs govt hospitals to videograph autopsies of people killed in Delhi violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:52 IST
HC directs govt hospitals to videograph autopsies of people killed in Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed all government hospitals to videograph post-mortem of those killed during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and I S Mehta asked authorities to collect and preserve DNA samples from all the bodies, and to not dispose of any unidentified body till March 11, the next date of hearing.

"All the government hospitals in Delhi under the aegis of both state and central governments are directed to videograph the post-mortem conducted on all bodies lying in their mortuaries," the bench said. "The government hospitals are further directed to not dispose of any unidentified body till the next date of hearing," it said. The bench issued the directions while hearing a habeas corpus plea by a man seeking the whereabouts of his brother-in-law who went missing during the riots over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which left at least 44 people dead and over 200 injured.

Twenty-five-year-old Hamza went missing on February 26 evening after violence broke out in northeast Delhi. During the hearing, the court was informed by the police that the body of the missing person, Hamza, was recovered from a drain in Bhagirathi Vihar at Gokulpuri on March 2 and his post-mortem would be conducted during the day at the RML Hospital.

The police had initially registered an FIR against unknown persons for the offence of kidnapping and later provisions of rioting, murder and destruction of evidence were also invoked. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain informed the court that once the post-mortem is conducted, the body will be forthwith released to the family members of deceased for performing last rites.

The court also appreciated the police officials of Gokulpuri area for the alacrity with which they acted in the matter. The police's counsel also informed the court that in pursuance to its Thursday's direction, details of all unidentified bodies which are brought to hospital mortuaries following the riots in north east Delhi are being published on its official website along with photographs.

The court had also directed the police to make "all out efforts" to locate and produce Hamza before it. Mehra had told the court that the Delhi government will facilitate the petitioner -- Ansari Mo. Arif -- to visit all the hospital mortuaries where bodies of people who died in the riots have been kept.

"The Delhi Police is also directed to publish the details of all the unidentified dead bodies that are lying in the various hospital mortuaries -- both under the control of the Centre and the Delhi government -- along with photographs and other details, including specifics of post-mortem and DNA samples, on their official website," the court had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Likee creates an innovative campaign to celebrate Holi

New Delhi India, Mar 6 ANINewsVoir Likee, the pioneering short global video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has launched an exciting campaign HoliHai2020 to celebrate the upcoming Indian festival of colours - H...

Netherlands reports first death from coronavirus

Health authorities in the Netherlands on Friday reported the first death from novel coronavirus in the country, involving an 86-year-old man whose source of infection still remains unknown. The elderly person died while undergoing treatment...

Minamino 'feeling very hungry' to contribute for Liverpool

Liverpools Takumi Minamino is itching to leave lasting impressions during clubs matches and is feeling very hungry to contribute to the club. In the last three months there have been areas which Im quite happy about. But personally I would ...

Study reveals kids consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals due to confusing standards

Due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereal then intended, suggests a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour finds that little i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020