Coronavirus: Indian Army to establish quarantine facilities for personnel

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army will establish quarantine facilities for 1500 personnel at various locations.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army will establish quarantine facilities for 1500 personnel at various locations. "Indian Army to establish quarantine facilities for 1500 personnel (total) which will be activated at locations as part of the overall effort of Government of India. Tentative locations identified are Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata," said an official statement.

"Local Military authorities will exercise suitable control to avoid or postpone all non-essential mass gatherings until the situation improves. Regular health information education and counselling activities to be carried out at all military stations," it further read. In addition to these measures, military hospitals have been asked to establish isolation wards and will have separate OPDs for the screening of symptomatic cases to prevent transmission.

While service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and the designated Indian Council of Medical Research labs. This comes after the country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

