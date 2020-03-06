Delhi HC bids farewell to Justice G S Sistani

The Delhi High Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice G S Sistani, the second senior most judge, whose retirement brings down the total number of judges in the court to 33 as against the sanctioned strength of 60. The High Court organised a farewell for Justice Sistani, who will retire on March 10, on Friday owing to the Holi break on March 9 and 10.

Once Justice Subramonium Prasad, transferred here from the Madras High Court, takes charge as an additional judge, the strength would go up to 34. Earlier in the day, when Justice Sistani was part of a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, as is the practice on the last day of a judge before he retires, lawyers in the courtroom expressed their gratitude and respect for him.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya and central government standing counsel Anil Soni said even adverse orders against them "did not pinch" because of the smile on Justice Sistani's face. The same view was echoed by others present in the courtroom.

In response to it, Justice Sistani said nobody ever shouted in his court so he never had to shout back either. A farewell was also organised for him by the Delhi High Court Bar Association where large number of lawyers gathered to bid him goodbye.

Justice Sistani enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1982 and he was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court with effect from May 29, 2006, and was confirmed as a permanent judge a year later on August 29, 2007..

